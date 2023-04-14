Thanos Gets Adorable with New Skottie Young Statue from Diamond A new animated statue has arrived at Diamond Select Toys as Thanos is back with a new and brighter deco and real gems

The Mad Titan is back, as Diamond Select Toys has revealed its latest animated statue. As usual, the artwork of legendary comic book artist Skottie Young comes to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics. The newest release is a 2023 Showcase Exclusive which features Thanos from the cover of Infinity Gauntlet #1 from 2015. This issue was one of the many Secret Wars tie-ins, and a variant of #1 featured this version of Thanos. Diamond Select Toys has released another version of the Mad Titan before, but this one adds some new features. For starters, the colors are brighter and capture his signature look in Marvel Comics.

The fun does not stop there either, as Diamond has actually included real gems in his Infinity Gantlet, truly helping collectors to witness the power of Thanos. These Skottie Young miniature 4" tall statues are always a delight and are packed and really bring these designs to 3D format perfectly. The Thanos with Gems Animated-Style Statue – 2023 Showcase Exclusive Edition is limited to only 300 pieces, so fans better act fast! He is also set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are currently live and found right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Skottie Young animated statues right here to expand your growing collection.

The Mad Titan Returns to Diamond Select Toys

"Thanos upgrades his Infinity Gauntlet for our DST 2023 Showcase Exclusive! This Mad Titan takes on all comers in this super-cute take on the intergalactic despot and this time he's got real gems in his gauntlet! Based on the super-cute Infinity Gauntlet cover, this approximately 4-inch resin statue comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"