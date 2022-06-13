Beast Kingdom Debuts Spider-Man 60th Anniversary MEA Figures

This year marks the 60th anniversary of one of the hottest superheroes around: Spider-Man. His story first kicked off in the final issue of Amazing Fantasy with #15 and that is all she wrote. Ever since then we have seen movies, tv shows, hundreds of comics, and so much more. There has easily been plenty of different versions of Spider-Man out there and we have already seen some in the Spider-Verse. Beast Kingdom is opening up the Spider-Verse once again as they unveil their new set of Mini Egg Attack Spider-Man figures. Six figures are included in the set with each featuring. Part of a building that can be all stacked up for a fantastic display piece.

The six Spider-Men will consist of our Classic webhead, Spider-Man Noir, Doc Ock as Superior Spider, Future Foundation Suit, Spider-Clan, and the Japanese version. All of these heroes carry their own stories in new and unique ways and they all deserve their spot in the Spider-Verse. The connecting building parts are a nice addition and it will be fun to see all the spiders posed on this one unique collectible. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them here when live and I would assume they are sold in a set.

"Making its first debut in the 'Amazing Fantasy' #15, all the way back in 1962, one of the most celebrated superheros was unleashed to an amazing fanfare. Spider-Man from Marvel Comics is officially celebrating its 60th anniversary of web-slinging fun! In recent years with the popularity of the Multiverse, many new and exciting iterations of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has graced our screens and comics!"

"Join Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' as we celebrated the monumental milestone with the release of many fun Spider-Man collectables. Kicking off the celebrations the MEA-037 bright box series is a collection of six fun designs and unique Spider-Man characters that when combined create an impressive tower of 'Spidey' fun! Make sure to collect all six to be in with a chance of getting the seventh special edition character!"

《Classic Spider-Man》－The original and most well-known of them all! The classic red and blue color scheme is now famous the world over!

《Spider-Man Noir》- A noir themed black suit, this version emerges in an alternate New-York universe during the great depression!

《Superior Spider-Man》－With Dr Octopus trading his persona with Spider-Man, the new character is seen with mechanical tentacles on his back ready to fight!

《Future Foundation Spider-Man》－The fantastic four and Doctor Doom created the Future Foundation where Spider-Man also joins with his upgraded suit that can change appearance at will!

《Spider-Clan》－The legend of the Spider-Clan shows Peter Parker as a student by day, and ninja by night. Combining Ninja tactics with Spider-Man's strength created a highly tactical hero!

《Japanese Spider-Man》－Takuya Yamashiro, an accomplished motocross driver is betrayed by the Yakuza and injected with the spider-venom. Transforming into Spider-Man, Takuya vows to defend Japan against all evil!

"Each product can be combined together to create the Spider-Man high-rise building design. Celebrate the anniversary of the most exciting super from Marvel Comics."