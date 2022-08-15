The 2022 Star Wars Halloween Droid Arrives from Disney with R7-FNG

I love Star Wars with a passion, but there is one more thing I love even more than the beloved franchise, and that's Halloween. Things start to get eerie and spooky during the month of October, and I love when that vibe lives outside of its month. Halloween collectibles usually only come to us in the Fall, but on some occasions, we get a taste of what is to come in other months. We have seen that Hasbro is dishing out some pretty incredible Halloween-inspired Star Wars: The Black Series figures in the coming months. From a Werewolf Wookie to a Skeleton Clone Trooper, Hallow's Eve comes to the world of Star Wars, and the trend continues once again. However, Disney has some more tricks and treats for us as they debut their new Disney Parks 2022 Halloween inspired Droid Factory figure!

Coming to us from the Sith world of Exegal, R7-FNG has arrived and is looking for his next victim. This figure is obviously designed after Dracula with the purple paint, fang deco on his body, and his name. The Star Wars Droid Factory figure will have a glow in the dark head as well and explore Exegal in style. These Halloween Droids are always fun to see and are exactly what I want to see more of. Collectors can purchase their very own R7-FNG Halloween Droid Factory Star Wars figure in Disney Parks and online right here and now for $12.99.

"Tech or treat! Celebrate Halloween with this spooky-themed droid figure. Straight from the droid factory, R7-FNG was optimized for the desolate environments of Exegal and features a glow-in-the-dark head for easy navigation through the darkest parts of the galaxy."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted R7-FNG droid figure

Glow-in-the-dark head detail

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

58.8% ABS / 39.9% PVC / 1.3% PP

Approx. 1 3/5" x 1 1/4" x 2 1/2"

Imported