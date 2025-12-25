Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: aristocats, disney

The Aristocats 55th Anniversary Mystery Disney Wishables Are Here

New Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Packs are here and they capture The Aristocats 55th Anniversary

The Aristocats is a beloved Disney animated film released in 1970, set in early 20th-century Paris. The film is centered on Duchess and her three kittens, Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz, who live a pampered life until a greedy butler plots to kidnap them. Their journey home introduces them to the charming alley cat Thomas O'Malley, leading to a heartwarming story about family, friendship, and embracing who you are. The movie is known for its jazzy soundtrack, especially songs like "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat," and of course, the unique cast of cute felines.

Celebrating the film's legacy, Disney released the Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush for The Aristocats' 55th Anniversary. Each pack contains one limited-release blind-pack plush series that stands 5" tall, and they feature shimmering accents and soft, cuddly fabric. There are five possible characters to get with Duchess, O'Malley, Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz. Combining nostalgia with collectible fun, this Wishables set captures the timeless charm of The Aristocats in a playful way, and it is currently available on shopDisney for $17.99 each.

Disney Wishables Plush Blind Pack – The Aristocats 55th Anniversary

"Everybody wants to be a cat and join in the feline fun with our Disney Wishables Shimmer series spotlighting The Aristocats on their 55th Anniversary. Each blind box includes one of five mini plush with shimmering accents and embroidered details, but you won't know which you have until you open the box! Collecting them all is the "purrfect" hobby for any Disney ("Aristo") cat-lover!"

Magic in the details

Limited Release

Includes one mystery plush

Blind box contains one of five possible Disney Wishables in The Aristocats Series. You won't know which one you have until you open the box

The Aristocats series includes Duchess, Thomas O'Malley, Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Shimmering accents

Collect all five plush toys in The Aristocats Series

Celebrating the 55th Anniversary of Disney's The Aristocats (1970)

