Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – The Avengers (2012)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe hit new heights as they finally combined all of their heroes into one blockbuster film, The Avengers. We finally got to see Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America unite on the big screen. This day was fanboys and girls' dream and it definitely held up to its name and Funko did not miss out on the opportunity. They released a small wave Pop figures to fit the event with six Pop in total, one of which was a San Diego Comic Con exclusive. Most of the main cast was pop-ified with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Nick Fury, and Loki. Oddly enough Black Widow and Hawkeye did not make the cut but they did get introduced in other series later on down the line.

Each collectible Pop featured that classic old-school Funko design with the same body type but different design. All of the Pops are quite hard to come to by and are usually valued between $80 and $150 depending on the character. The rarest of the bunch is the SDCC 2012 Loki who is limited to only 480 pieces and completionists will have a hard time finding him. The Avengers' bad boy is valued as the highest of the set with his value between $2200-2500. Loki is currently the highest Marvel Cinematic Universe Funko that is out there. Each one of the characters features a classic design that Funko collectors are in love with and it gave fans some of the first collectibles for the iconic superhero movie.

There is only one wave of collectibles, however, at the end of 2019 Funko did announce new Pops for The Avengers. These collectibles are exclusive to Amazon and they feature all six Avengers placed on diorama stands. The point of this release was to give fans the iconic circling scene fro the Battle of New York. The Funko Pops come out every two months and Iron Man was the first who released in December 2019. Currently, as we write this article, there are only four released with Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Hawkeye. Black Widow releasing in October and Cap in December which fans will be able to find here. Currently, the rarest of the lot is Iron Man who is fetching between $150 and $200 because he has been removed from the Amazon website and is seemingly vaulted. Fans will need this Iron Man Pop to finish unique Avengers diorama to get that full effect.

As we look back at the original wave of Funko Pop figures there are a couple of characters we wish made the cut. If Funko is planning on going back and releasing new molds and characters for older films here are a couple we think should make their Pop debut. Maria Hill, Agent Coulson, Chitauri Warrior, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. Each of these characters played a pivotal role in The Avengers and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. They are all major pieces of the blocks that built the universe to become what it is today. Only time will tell what Funko has up the sleeves for the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe but we can only hope that some of our favorite characters return.