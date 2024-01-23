Posted in: Collectibles, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: Character Options, doctor who, tmnt, toy fair

Doctor Who, TMNT and Character Options at Toy Fair London 2024

So, to Character Options at London Toy Fair 2024 All I have had today is people asking me about TMNT and Doctor Who. Sorry, but no joy.

So, to Character Options at London Toy Fair 2024, as requested. All I have had today on social media is people asking me about what Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures they had. And also to get photos of the Doctor Who figures. Well, TMNT is locked off on its own in a room I was not allowed to enter. Maybe the YouTubers on Influencer Day on Thursday will be able to break it down, but not me.

And Doctor Who? They had a shelf, but I was told by the wonderful Character Options rep that this was the no-photo area. They featured figures of the Fifteenth Doctor as portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa. His companion Ruby Sunday, as porytrayed by Millie Gibson. And a Wrath Warrior, from The Star Beast, as originally created by Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons. Talking of which, they also had a big plush Beep The Meep, and the new Doctor Who sonic… screwdriver? We're still call it a screwdriver right? Anyway. So why no photos? Because this line isn't fixed. Character Options aren't sure if they will be going with Ruby right now given that her characxter seems to be out in the TV show after this season. Either way, as it stands, this situation is in flux. And no, that doesn't mean more Chris Chibnall-era characters, either.

But would you like to see what else Character Options has to offer for 2024 and 2025? Come with me, my pretties…

So what else? Well, plenty, taking the popular Fingerlings line of toy monkey, adding parrots and axolotls as well as a new male-focused line Untamed, with dinosaurs, with unlockable abilities.

Vapor Strike, toy guns that flash with flame or smoke, like on the telly.

How, in the light of the smile explosion a few years ago, everything needs to be squashable, stretchable, expandable, or give the ability for the kid to shove any old random stuff into their toys and make it work, whether that's the Goo Ja Za new line of Deep Blue Sea creatures, or licenses from Ghostbusters, Minions, Marvel and One Piece.

OrBoot takes a classic toy globe of the world, and makes it work on an AR app to find the budding geographer.

Influencer-based lines were new to be, with entire lines based around the unboxing experience and themes to the multi-million subscriber YouTube channels out there.

The desire for classic videogameplay or imagery was on hand with SimBrix debuting their 8-Bit line for the show reflecting 80s gaming, but also physical gtoys reflecting 70s gaming as wel, such as Tap Tap and Snake Attack.

Purro is the tamagotchi taken to another level, which responsds to touch, phrases and even placing objects around it. Don't pull their tail though, or you'll get a frowny face.

But my favourite of the show had to be their new original line Terror Fried, dubbed "When Fast Food Goes Bad" in which you buy versions of fast food, but inside them are plastic rats, bugs, other creatures, revealed by destroying the fast fod outsides, and distributed in blind boxes.

Here's a TikTok of how that went down.

And here's a gallery of more on the shelves at Character Options at London Toy Fair 2024.

