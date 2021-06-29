The Batman Who Laughs is Back With A New Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom has traveled to the Dark Multiverse and unleashed horror once again with their newest DC Comics statue. The Batman Who Laughs is back and ready to create some chaos with his new 6 inch statue. This version of Bruce Wayne is warped by the evil mind of the Joker, and Beast Kingdom captures his sinister appearance perfectly with their new statue. His Dark Night: Metal design is faithfully recreated with his clothing, sickle, and even his wing from his Hawkman storyline. From an eerie pose to his sinister appearance, this Batman Who Laughs statue is a perfect collectible for any fan of the Dark Multiverse. Diorama Stage-090 DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal The Batman Who Laughs is priced at $35.99. He is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located here.

"In DC's Multiverse Earth -22, lies a dark and disturbing take on the vigilante, with the Batman Who Laughs. A new type of supervillain, he is the evil and alternative version of Batman within DC's multiverse. A hybrid of Bruce Wayne and the Joker, created when the Joker learns of Batman's identity and proceeds to take out of all of his rogues! In the ensuing battle with the Joker, Bruce Wayne is subjected to a purified form of the laughing chemical, slowly transforming the Dark Knight into a fusion of the Joker and the Batman. Combining Bruce Wayne's intelligence and physical strength, with the Joker's sadism and warped humor, the new, twisted character titled the Batman Who Laughs is most definitely a one-of-a-kind take!"

"Beast Kingdom's D-Stage 090 brings the 'Batman Who Laughs' to life with the signature heavy metal-themed clothing, and sickle paired with a set of wings that really make the twisted, scary-looking character pop! With meticulous painting and manufacturing techniques, and a focus on the light and shadow effects straight out of the comics, this is the diorama made for fans of the alternative Batman super villain!"