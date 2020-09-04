The Blob Takes on the X-Men in New Iron Studios Marvel Statue

The Blob joins the fight with the Sentinels taking on the X-Men at the X-Mansion. Iron Studios continues there Marvel Comics X-Men statues with another member of the Brotherhood of Evil. This statue seems to be a standalone piece but will also be able to be displayed with any of the larger Sentinel X-Men Diorama statues. The Blob stands roughly 8.5" tall and is placed on a nice dynamic diorama base. The statue shows off the Blob is in his massive form dragging the Xavier Institute sign behind him. This is one highly detailed statue that X-Men fans will not want to miss out on.

The Blob is a more obscene X-Men character and it is amazing that Iron Studios is giving fans a statue of him. The X-Men cast is so massive that many mutants can be forgotten but The Blob is not one of them this time and will be a great addition to any mutant collection. The Marvel Comics X-Men The Blob Battle Diorama Series 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $199.99. The statue is set to release between January and March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Do not miss out on the other large variety of X-Men statues also coming soon from Iron Studios.

"Moving forward and ready to throw a heavy metallic plate symbol of the Xavier Institute, the bulky mutant known as Blob expresses all his satisfaction and fury with a malicious smile plastered on his face, on a base where step by step, his heavy footprints raise the stones of the ground around Mansion X. Thus Iron Studios proudly presents "Blob – Marvel Comics – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios", with the gigantic villain adding more weight to the Marvel mutants diorama."

"Fred J. Dukes from an early age gained body mass abnormally. Thanks to his mutant powers, he got a decent but humiliating job as a freak show, taking on the name of Blob. Approached by Magneto, he later founded the Brotherhood of Mutants and became one of the most constant villains in the Marvel Universe. Blob has an immensely fat body, which gives him super strength and invulnerability. When it sticks to the ground, no force is able to move it."

"Blob arrives to add one more iconic character from the universe of Marvel mutant heroes and villains, who are part of the colossal battle diorama between the X-Men and their allies, against the giant Sentinel robots controlled by Magneto and his Mutant Brotherhood, but that they will also be able to compose different scenarios according to the wishes of each collector, creating different formations with their favorite characters, as well as representing each one very well in their Marvel collection."

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.6 in (H) x 10.6 in (W) x 9 in (L)

Product Weight: 5.9 lbs