The Boys Homelander figma Coming Soon from Good Smile Company

The Boys Season 3 is on the way, and Good Smile Company is getting ready for its big return with their newest figma collectible. Homelander is ready to paint the town red with this deadly, highly articulated, and beautifully sculpted 1/12 scale figure. The Boys Homelander figure will feature nice flexible plastic to keep the character's distinctive body style while keeping him nicely articulated and ready for action. Good Smile did include a nice set of swappable parts with interchangeable hands, three different head sculpts, and some heat vision effects. His American flag cape is real fabric as well allowing for a nice dynamic feel to the figure. The Boys collectors will not want to miss out on bringing this deadly Homelander figure home with impressive detail, a perfect set of customization, and bright colors to show that American pride. Figma Homelander from Good Smile Company is priced at $109.99, he is set to release in April 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"I'm Homelander. And I can do whatever the f**k I want. From THE BOYS™ comes a figma of the main character, Homelander!

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the series.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

The figma comes with three different face plates to recreate various scenes from the show along with two different eye beam effects parts.

The cape is made of fabric.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.

Specifications:

A painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with a stand included. Approximately 160mm (6.3 inches) in height."