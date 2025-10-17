Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro
The Cobra Night Viper Enters the Fight with New G.I. Joe Classified
Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way
Article Summary
- Cobra Night-Viper returns to G.I. Joe Classified Series with a modern 6-inch action figure release
- Highly detailed Night-Viper figure features classic-inspired design and premium articulation
- Equipped with seven character-specific accessories, including weapons and alternate helmet
- Perfect for troop-building Cobra forces, available to pre-order now alongside new G.I. Joe figures
G.I. Joe Classified Series #187, Night-Viper
- YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing
- CLASSIC NIGHT-VIPER-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Night Fighter into the modern era and 7 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history
- COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #187 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders
- TROOP-BUILD YOUR COBRA FORCES: Adding multiple Night-Viper figures to your collection and posing them with their accessories allows you to send hordes of Cobra villains up against your heroic G.I. Joe figures
