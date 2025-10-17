The Cobra Night Viper Enters the Fight with New G.I. Joe Classified 

The Cobra Night-Viper is a stealth specialist found within the G.I. Joe universe and is back for Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. Trained for infiltration, reconnaissance, and ambush under the cover of darkness, this Cobra Operative was first introduced back in the retro toy line back in 1989. The Night-Vipers wear high-tech gear, including night vision optics, thermal reduction suits, and advanced sensor systems. Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series now gets a modernized release of the fan-favorite Cobra soldier.

Standing 6" tall, this figure comes packed with seven character-specific accessories, including an alternate helmeted head with night-vision visor, two knives, a pistol, a rifle, and a backpack. These new Night-Viper figures are perfect for troop-building, and a team will be needed to stop the ongoing Mole Rate (Stage 2) infection that is sweeping through the city. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he is released alongside Joes like Big Lob, Lifeline, and Hit & Run.