The Cobra Night Viper Enters the Fight with New G.I. Joe Classified 

Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way

The Cobra Night-Viper is a stealth specialist found within the G.I. Joe universe and is back for Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series. Trained for infiltration, reconnaissance, and ambush under the cover of darkness, this Cobra Operative was first introduced back in the retro toy line back in 1989. The Night-Vipers wear high-tech gear, including night vision optics, thermal reduction suits, and advanced sensor systems. Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series now gets a modernized release of the fan-favorite Cobra soldier.

Standing 6" tall, this figure comes packed with seven character-specific accessories, including an alternate helmeted head with night-vision visor, two knives, a pistol, a rifle, and a backpack. These new Night-Viper figures are perfect for troop-building, and a team will be needed to stop the ongoing Mole Rate (Stage 2) infection that is sweeping through the city. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he is released alongside Joes like Big Lob, Lifeline, and Hit & Run.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #187, Night-Viper

  • YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing
  • CLASSIC NIGHT-VIPER-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the Cobra Night Fighter into the modern era and 7 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history
  • COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #187 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders
  • TROOP-BUILD YOUR COBRA FORCES: Adding multiple Night-Viper figures to your collection and posing them with their accessories allows you to send hordes of Cobra villains up against your heroic G.I. Joe figures

