The Dark Knight Returns with New Battle-Damaged Batman 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys has debuted their new Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 1/6th Scale Battle Damaged Version Collectible Figure

This collectible features a torn fabric suit, wired cape, and detailed accessories for Batman fans.

Includes three swappable lower faceplates, an unmasked Bruce Wayne head, rifle, and grapple hook.

Pre-orders available for $285 with a June 2027 release, celebrating 40 years of Frank Miller’s classic Batman.

The Dark Knight Returns is a legendary four-issue comic that was written and illustrated by Frank Miller and published by DC Comics in 1986. The story takes readers to a dystopian future in which an aging Batman has retired following Jason Todd's death. Gotham City has once again fallen into chaos and is overrun by crime and a violent gang known as the Mutants. At 55 years old, Bruce Wayne decides it's time to come out of retirement, putting on the cape and cowl once again to restore order. This comic book revolutionized who Batman was and much of his media for decades to come, and now he comes to life with Hot Toys.

A new 1/6 scale DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns Batman figure is on the way, capturing this retired Caped Crusader who gets back into the action. Batman will have a new battle-damaged design with a torn fabric suit, wired cape, and some impressive accessories. This will include three swappable lower facesplates, an unmasked Bruce Wayne head sculpt, a grapple hook, a rifle, and a themed display base. Pre-orders of this beauty are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285 with a June 2027 release date.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – (Battle Damaged Version)

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of Frank Miller's comic series Batman: The Dark Knight™ Returns. In this classic story, an aging 55-year-old Bruce Wayne emerges from a decade of retirement to reclaim the mantle of the Dark Knight in a decaying, crime-ravaged Gotham. No longer the sleek vigilante of his youth, this brutish Batman fights with raw ferocity against street gangs, Joker, and even a government-controlled Superman, embodying an uncompromising vision of justice in a world gone mad."

"To celebrate this milestone, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Batman (Battle Damaged Version) Collectible Figure. The figure includes a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and blood paint applications that convey the sufferings of combat."

