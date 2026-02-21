Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

New TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Michelangelo Figure Arrives from NECA

Get ready to expand your turtle collection as NECA debuts their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figures

Article Summary NECA unveils new TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Michelangelo 7-inch figure, inspired by the classic comic crossover.

Honoring TMNT and Usagi Yojimbo’s indie comic roots, the figure features unique comic-inspired deco and sculpting.

Michelangelo comes with interchangeable hands, his signature nunchucks, a ninja star, and collector-friendly packaging.

Figures release in 2026 at around $40 each, with Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo available individually.

In 1987, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans were introduced to the "Turtle Soup and Rabbit Stew" story. This is the very first comic crossover between TMNT and Usagi Yojimbo, which was written and illustrated by Stan Sakai. The story features the Turtles being transported to Usagi's feudal Japan-inspired world, and perfectly blends talking animals and ninja action. Ever since their first encounter, these franchises have collided again and again with the 1987 animated series, the 2012 cartoon, and even the IDW comic run. NECA is now bringing them together once again with a new TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo collab.

Michelangelo is now ready to take on Feudal Japan once again with a brand new 7" scale figure. These crossovers remain popular because they honor both franchises' indie comic roots, which NECA captures with new comic book deco. All new sculpts are captured here, with Mikey coming with a variety of swappable hands, an extra hand, a ninja star, as well as his signature nunchucks. Each TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo figure will also come in new window box packaging and is set to release at some point in 2026. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive in the NECAStore soon with a price tag around $40.

Michelangelo – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo

"Celebrate over 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and Usagi Yojimbo! Based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai and produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, NECA presents new TMNT Ultimate action figures featuring all-new sculpts and authentic, stylized comic book deco. Each 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable heads and hands and their signature weapons."

Ultimate Donatello with bo staff

Ultimate Leonardo with katanas

Ultimate Michelangelo with nunchucks

Ultimate Raphael with twin sai

Each figure sold separately in individually packaged in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

