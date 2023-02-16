The Dark Knight Trilogy's Batman Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Dark Knight Trilogy comes to life as McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse gives fans a closer look at Batman himself as pre-orders finally arrive

Pre-orders have finally arrived for McFarlane Toys' latest wave of DC Multiverse figures from The Dark Knight Trilogy. This legendary trilogy is coming to life with a wave of four figures featuring a Build-A-Figure gimmick and Batman is kicking off the wave. Coming to fans right from The Dark Knight, Christian Bale is back as Brice Wayne and is sure not wearing hockey pads. McFarlane Toys captures The Dark Knight perfectly here with an incredible sculpt, and he comes with three batarangs and a grapple gun. Bane from The Dark Knight Rises will be the Build-A-Figure and will be another reason to snag up this wave. This is a wave of Batman figure start DC Comics fans have been waiting for, and Batman is set for an April 2023 release. McFarlane has each of these figures priced at $24.99 here, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"It Is Not Who I Am, But What I Do That Defines Me." – Batman

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Dark Knight Trilogy

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

Batman comes with a grapple launcher, three Batarangs, Bane build-a figure legs and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

