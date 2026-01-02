Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: death dealer, Frazetta Girls

The Death Dealer Strikes with New 5.5" Retro Frazetta Girls Figure

New 5.5” retro inspired action figure from the Frazetta Universe are on the way as Wave 1 Retro ICON Collectibles are here

The Death Dealer is Frank Frazetta's most original and mysterious creation that first appeared in a 1973 painting. This painting would soon become one of the most famous fantasy images ever made, and it still holds up to this day. Unlike John Carter or Conan, the Death Dealer has no official story, name, or spoken history. He is defined entirely by his presence as a massive, armored warrior, with a face hidden beneath a unique, horned helmet, and is depicted riding a dark horse through war-torn scenery. War now comes to your collection as Frazetta Girls are bringing the Death Dealer to their new ICON Collectibles 5.5" Retro line.

Inspired by the hit toys of the 80s like Masters of the Universe, this new set of 5.5″ retro figures captures Frazetta's unique creations with nostalgia and originality. The Death Dealer comes to life faithfully here as a fun sculpt that showcases a bulky, muscular form similar to He-Man, with intricate details that bring his armor to life. He will also come with a nice set of accessories, including a shield, a sword, and a bloodied axe. Frazetta Girl has the Death Dealer in his own cardback packaging as well, featuring specialized artwork, with another exclusive version being offered online with a different helmet. Pre-orders for both standard and exclusive versions are now live, priced at $38 and $40, with a May 2026 release date.

ICON Collectibles – Death Dealer 5.5" Retro Action Figure

"Frank Frazetta's iconic Death Dealer comes to life as a 5.5" Retro Action Figure in the Frazetta Universe™ Wave 1 from ICON Collectibles™. Crafted from premium plastic, this articulated figure features classic retro styling inspired by vintage action figures, while staying true to the power of Frazetta's original artwork. The Death Dealer features an alternate helmet design exclusive to this release, along with his signature weapons, removable armor, a removable illustrated cardback that slides out of the packaging for display, and a collectible trading card."

Features

5.5" retro action figure

Premium plastic construction

8 points of articulation: head, arms, hands, waist, legs and feet

Removable armor

Includes weapons accessories

Trading card included

