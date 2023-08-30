Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

The Droids of Star Wars: Ahsoka Are Joining Hasbro's The Black Series

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the help of Hasbro as the debut a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles for fans

Hasbro has unveiled some brand new collectibles for the new Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka. A lot of new and old faces have arrived in the series, including some very popular droids from The Clone Wars and Rebels. Up first is the action figure debut of Professor Huyang, who has been helping Jedi for hundreds of years and is an excellent lightsaber expert. Voiced by David Tennet, this droid has survived The Purge and now helps Ahsoka with this new mystery around the Heir of the Empire. He features an entirely brand new sculpt, with an extra armed backpack and extra items. For Star Wars: Rebels fans, Chopper is back with a rerelease with an updated deco that has the sassy droid ready for action. With live-action versions of Ezra, Hera, and Sabine also arriving from Hasbro, Star Wars fans will surely want Chopper on their team. Both figures are $24.99, they are set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST right here and other online retailers.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CHOPPER (C1-10P) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CHOPPER (C1-10P) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: REBELS. Chopper is the resident droid of the Ghost, assisting the crew in everything from ship maintenance to combat, even though he doesn't always want to. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a flight stand."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PROFESSOR HUYANG – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PROFESSOR HUYANG figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

