The Eternals Come to S.H. Figuarts with Ikaris, Kingo, & Sersi Figures

The Eternals are only a couple of months away, and Marvel fans can not wait to see what this movie holds. To prep for the launch of the film, Tamashii Nations has a new set of The Eternals figures releasing next month. Three cosmic beings off starting off the S.H. Figuarts line with Ikaris, Sersi, and Kingo. Each hero features their new MCU super suits, a great likeness to their actor and actress, and will stand roughly 6.3" tall. Tamashii Nations has included interchangeable hands with each, as well as a nice set of cosmic effects to showcase their incredible power. The Eternals Ikaris, King, and Sersi will be priced at roughly $60 each, and pre-orders are not live yet, but the figures can be seen here. Be sure to hit movie theaters on November 5, 2021, to check out these three heroes in the next biggest MCU adventure with The Eternals.

"S.H.Figuarts Ikaris (Eternals) – The leader of Eternals, "Ikaris" is here! Reproduce the time when supernatural powers are activated with the attached effect parts. The line details of each part are reproduced with gold paint. The attached prop parts can be used together with the effect parts, expanding the range of poses."

"S.H.Figuarts Sersi (Eternals) – The skirt and hair parts made of soft material allow you to freely pose for action. The golden eyes when psychic power is activated can be reproduced by exchanging the head. You can reproduce before and after the scene where a piece of wood is converted into a crystal with two types of effect parts. You can even reproduce romantic scenes side by side with your lover "Ikaris" (sold separately). The cloak parts on the back are also made of soft material, and the line details of the whole body and the fine alien characters of the suit are reproduced in print."

"S.H.Figuarts Kingo (Eternals) – Faithfully reproduces the line details of the whole body. The replacement head is an image of golden eyes when psychic power is activated. When psychic power is activated, it can be reproduced using the attached effect parts. A skirt made of soft material allows for various poses."