The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Pops Surprisingly Hit Stores

The upcoming Disney+ Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still quite elusive. We still have yet to see a release date or a trailer for the upcoming series. However, it looks like some of the collectibles for the show have been released as new Funko Pops have hit shelves. The entire wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier consists of three Funko Pops giving fans a glimpse of each character from the upcoming show with Falcon, Winter Soldier, and a costumed Baron Zemo. Falcon is up first as he sports a new red and white costume with his companion, Redwing flying by his side. Funko really added new and more dynamic poses to these figures this time around compared to past designs.

The Winter Soldier comes in next who is featuring a new haircut and costume as he lunges into action. He is featuring his newly acquired vibranium black and gold arm that really pops with this design. Neither of these Funko Pops seems to indicate where Steve Rogers's iconic shield has gone ever since he passed the torch of Captain America to Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Those mysteries will be one of the biggest questions that fans will want to know once the series finally airs.

Things don't end there either, as the final part for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops is Baron Zemo. We originally saw Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War as he framed Bucky and tears the Avengers apart. It looks like the character is back again and is taking a page from Marvel Comics with his new look. Wearing a purple mask, black jacket, and pants, this design will give fans the closest live-screen debut of this classic Captain America villain.

We are all curious what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier story will tell, but we have these Funko Pop collectibles until then. It was a nice surprise to see these Pops on shelves already, even though we have not seen an official reveal from Funko. It is also strange that these Pops were released before the upcoming WandaVision Pops wave, which was officially announced. Either way, it is nice to see and have them, and it only hypes me up more for the upcoming live-action Marvel Studios Disney+ series. It seems that some Hot Topic stores have received them in-store, so check yours, or fans can find them online here.