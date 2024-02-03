Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Superman and Sinister Go Gold with McFarlane Toys Super Power Bundle

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Super Powers line with some gold

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Golden Superman and Sinestro in DC Super Powers Wave 5.

Exclusive bundle includes metallic gold Superman and Yellow Lantern Sinestro.

New lineup compatible with vintage and modern DC Super Powers figures and vehicles.

Wave 5 set features Manga Batman, Brainiac, Kilowog, Blue Beetle, and related vehicles.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled its latest wave of DC Super Powers figures with new heroes and villains in modern retro format. This new lineup features a diverse array of iconic characters from the DC Universe, with a Manga Batman, Ted Kord as the Blue Beetle, Brainiac, the Green Lantern Kilowog, and a few vehicles. However, it looks like McFarlane has a couple more releases as some Golden Variants are arriving in a certain bundle. We have seen Golden releases like this before, like with the Golden DC Super Powers Flash that arrived in the last wave. This new set will include a Golden Man of Steel and an iconic Yellow Lantern with Sinestro.

It is unclear if DC Super Powers collectors will find these on shelves when this wave drops in April 2024. These could be simple Chase Variants from previous releases, and McFarlane is just getting them out there. Nothing is different about the Superman packaging, but his figure will have a new metallic gold suit, taking the Man of Steel to new fancy heights in your collection. Sinestro, on the other hand, is trading in his DC Classic blue suit for something packed with a little more fear. He gets a new card back featuring his Yellow Lantern Corps suit, and he will come with a Yellow Lantern accessory. Both figures will be necessary for any dedicated fan to complete the DC Super Powers line. Currently, both figures are only seen in the Wave 5 Bundle in the McFarlane Toys Store, so be on the lookout for solo drops in the future.

DC Super Powers Wave 5 Bundle w/Gold Label

"DC Super Powers Wave 5 Bundle w/Gold Label (9). Bundle includes: Sinestro (Corps War); Kilowog; Blue Beetle; Brainiac; Superman Gold Edition; Batman: Manga; Skull Ship: Brainiac's Hi-Tech Space Craft Vehicle; The Bug: Blue Beetle's Aerial Mobile Headquarters Vehicle; and Brainiac with Skull Ship: Panic in the Sky GOLD LABEL Figure with Vehicle."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures and Vehicles.

