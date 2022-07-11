Miles Morales Goes on Patrol with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Spider-Man is on patrol and is swinging over the New York City Skyline as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their newest statue. Coming in at 23.5" tall, Miles Morales is ready to save the day with this highly detailed and impressive statue. The web-slinger will feature a non-removable fabric jacket as well as some sweet kicks showing him getting ready to swing into action. Sideshow Collectibles is offering an exclusive version of the statue that features an unmasked Miles Morales Spider-Man head. A unique artistic display base is used, showing certain elements of New York from the skyline to the subway showing off his friendly neighborhood nature. This Miles Morales will pair well with the previous Ghost-Spider statue from Sideshow Collectibles found here. Both versions of the statues are great, and it is really up to the collector on if they want to show off Miles unmasked. Pre-orders are live here at $630 – $650, with payment plans offered and a July 2023 release.

"Just one day. That's all I'm asking for. Just one day without someone yelling, 'Help! Help!'" Sideshow presents the Miles Morales Premium Format™ Figure, a dynamic new Marvel collectible statue swinging straight to your shelf. The Miles Morales Premium Format Figure measures 23.5" tall and 15.88" wide as the young hero swings over the New York City skyline. The unique forced perspective base gives a spider's eye view of Miles' neighborhood, complete with a subway train making its way to the next stop on the line. Luckily for Spider-Man, navigating city streets is a lot easier with the right threads."

"Based on the hero's iconic appearance in Marvel Comics, the polystone Miles Morales Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application — his non-removable fabric jacket adds dimension and style to a sculpted black and red spider-suit. Thematic paint application reflects the blue glow of the city lights onto Miles' legs and sneakers as he slings webs all the way home. Detailed textures and raised red webbing on his suit give added depth to the striking design, making Miles Morales practically pop off the page into three-dimensional Spider-Man collectible form. Pair Miles with the Ghost-Spider Premium Format™ Figure for even more radioactive action in your collection."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Miles Morales Premium Format Figure includes an alternate unmasked portrait revealing Spider-Man's secret identity to the city. Say, "What's up?" to danger across the Spider-Verse with this exclusive display option."