Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Flash is Back as He Races On Into McFarlane with New Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics figures from around the multiverse including the return of The Flash

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7-inch Wally West Flash figure from the Justice League era.

Figure features iconic Flash costume, with golden boots, white out cowl, and swappable hands.

Highly detailed with 22 points of articulation, collectible art card, and display base included.

Pre-orders open for $26.99, releasing January 2026 alongside new DC Comics action figures.

The Flash is a core member of the Justice League of America (JLA) and serves as one of the team's most vital and dynamic heroes. However, this was not Barry Allen, but the mantle was held by Wally West at the time, as this era occurred after the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Powered by the Speed Force, Wally took the mantle of the Flash to new speeds to honor the death of Barry Allen as he saved the multiverse. Now, the Scarlet Speedster is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a long-awaited release. Wally is suited up in his iconic Flash outfit, featuring signature golden boots, a white out cowl, and a variety of swappable hands. It has been a while since McFarlane Toys crafted up a sleek Flash figure like this, and this will be the one collectors will surely be going after. Collectors can reserve theirs right now for $26.99, and the Scarlet Speedster is set to release in January 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures in this new wave from McFarlane, as well, with DC Comics Ice, Superman & The Authority, and the Red Rocket Brigade.

The Flash (Justice League of America)

"POWERS: super speed, intangibility, superhuman agility, time travel, creates and controls lightning, multiversal knowledge. FIRST APPEARANCE: The Flash #110 (1959). AKA: Scarlet Speedster, The Fastest Man Alive. BASE OF OPERATIONS: Keystone City."

THE FLASH as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!