The Fury of the Red Hulk Smashes with New Iron Studios Statue

A new 1/10 art scale statue is burning up as Iron Studios has unveiled the debut of Red Hulk from his MCU but in Brave New World

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' latest 1/10 scale Red Hulk statue from Captain America: Brave New World.

Red Hulk, once General Ross, brings military strategy and fiery rage to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At 9.2" tall, the statue captures Red Hulk's menacing aura with a flaming diorama and Captain America's shield.

Pre-order the Red Hulk statue now for $229.99, set to release in Q4 2025, and unleash the beast in your collection.

First introduced in Marvel Comics Hulk #1 (2008), the Red Hulk was a mysterious new version of the Hulk with red skin, uncontrollable rage, and the ability to emit intense heat. Created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Ed McGuinness, it would soon be revealed that this monster was General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. As a long-time enemy of Bruce Banner, he has now become the thing he plans to destroy. Unlike our green Avenger, Ross is able to bring his military mind and skill to the table, making this version a truly deadly anti-hero to take on.

The Red Hulk is now coming to the big screen for Captain America: Brave New World, with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Thunderbolt Ross. The fury of this titan is now coming to life with Iron Studios as they debut their newest Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming in at 9.2" tall, Ross is unleashing the beast with a firey diorama that shows off a flaming base, with Captain America's shield at his feet. His design is nicely crafted right off the big screen, and we can imagine a Sam Wilson 1/10 statue will hopefully be offered in the future to pose with him. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $229.99, with a Q4 2025 release date.

Captain America: Brave New World – Red Hulk 1/10

"Get ready to unleash the fury of Red Hulk in your collection! Iron Studios presents the Red Hulk Statue, inspired by the character's explosive appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, Captain America: Brave New World. This 1/10 Art Scale collectible is a masterpiece of design, capturing the raw power and intensity of one of Marvel's most formidable characters."

"Red Hulk, also known as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, is one of Marvel's most powerful and complex characters. Once a relentless pursuer of the Hulk, Ross underwent a transformation that turned him into the Red Hulk—a being with all the strength of the Hulk and the tactical mind of a military leader. In Captain America: Brave New World, Red Hulk brings his explosive power and commanding presence to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This statue perfectly captures his menacing aura and physical dominance, making it a centerpiece for any Marvel collection."

