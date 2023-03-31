The Future of Projectors Has Arrived with XGIMI MoGo 2 Series XGIMI is back and here to bring users sweet and incredible portable projection experience with their new and improved MoGo 2 series

It looks like XGIMI has just revealed its latest portable projector with the MoGo 2 Series. We have reviewed quite a few of XGIMI's portable projectors and they are nothing less than spectacular. Whether you need a TV for your collectibles room, or man cave, or just need something portable, then look no further. The MoGo 2 Series is taking everything you love about their previous projectors model and can stepping it up a notch with brightness, sound quality, screen clarity, and so much more. From updated features like uninterrupted image correction and 2×8 W speakers to 400 ISO lumens and even power bank support, this is the best projector first-time users can fall in love with. Collectors, techies, and everyone in-between can check out the XGIMI MoGo 2 Series below as well as right here with an April 25 launch date.

Take Your TV Anywhere with the XGIMI MoGo 2

"To bring users a better portable projection experience, XGIMI has upgraded its MoGo product range, featured in the brand new MoGo 2 Series – including MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro. The new series target on busy urban professionals and young families, and offer significant feature improvement on screen brightness, screen clarity and sound power performance of the speaker, as well as the new Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0, which allows a complete hassle-free setup process for first-time projector users."

The MoGo 2 Series is equipped with XGIMI's self-developed light engine, which uses advanced technologies, such as high-transmission coated lenses to reduce light loss in the projection light path, ultimately providing a brightness output of up to 400 ISO lumens.

This MoGo series is the first XGIMI series that supports power supply from a power bank. Users can use their own adapter and power bank to power MoGo 2 series projectors when on the go, making it more convenient to carry around. (When using a power bank

With such powerful speakers, we had to provide you 4 incredible modes. Choose freely from our Movie, Sports, Music, and News modes tuned professionally to suit your audio needs and your different use requirements, all with one machine.