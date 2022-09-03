Masters of the Universe Trap-Jaw Seeks Revenge with Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead has traveled back to the realm of Eternia once again as they announce their newest Masters of the Universe statue. One of Skeletor's iconic minions and a deadly threat to He-Man has arrived with the debut of Trap-Jaw. The Trap-Jaw Legends Maquette is highly detailed, stands ay roughly 20″ tall, and is placed on a serpent display base. Just like the previous Masters of the Universe statue from Tweeterhead, multiple customizable parts are included. This will include two different head sculpts, allowing fans to pick between modern and classic portraits of the villain. Trap-Jaw will also include two different swappable arms with a classic hook arm and a more upgraded blaster design. These Masters of the Universe statues add a more realistic design to these beloved characters, and they are true masterpieces. Trap-Jaw is priced at a whopping $655 and is set for an October – December 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here.

"Tweeterhead presents the new Trap Jaw "Legends" Maquette! Evil and armed for combat, this cyborg with a deadly bite is here to wreak havoc on Eternia with the rest of Skeletor's henchmen! This new Trap Jaw Maquette measures roughly 20" tall, 11.5" wide and 12.75" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base to the top of his helmet, to the furthest out points on the base."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with an insane amount of deadly detail in all his reimagined glory! We wanted to make him look deadly not just in combat, but even just by touching him you could fall to this Evil Warrior! Armed with his spiked helmet and his indestructible crushing jaw, meticulously sharp armor, an intricate and multi-purpose robotic arm held on by ratchet straps, a belt of power tools, spiked knee pads, and sharp jagged metal bits throughout… All this combined just makes for the most deadly Trap Jaw one could hope for!"

"With Trap Jaw standing atop his Snake Mountain themed base, this Wizard of Weapons will match perfectly with other Evil-Warriors from the "Legends" line, like our Mer-Man and our soon to be released, Skeletor!!! This is an all-inclusive "Collectors Edition" – It comes with two different portraits – one more modern with a spiked-helmet, and one more classic with a round handle style helmet. It also comes with two different mechanical arms – one a more modern take on his blaster, and one a more classic take with his hook. With all these parts there are 3 main different ways you can display your Trap Jaw!"