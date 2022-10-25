The Ghosts of MTN DEW Voo-Dew Past Coms to the DEW Store

MTN DEW Voo-dew is back for the fourth year in a row giving Dew Nation another tasty spooky Halloween inspired drink. Each of these drinks features a new mystery flavor each year and is supposed to taste like a specific candy each year. Most of these have been fruity themed candy flavors, and if you need a refresher, then the DEW Store has just the thing for you. MTN DEW has revealed a special Ghosts from the MTN Voo-Dew Pasts 6-pack. All of the past year's flavors are not loaded together in one box to give you the Halloween experience of the past three years. This 6-pack will include 1 can of the 2021 Voo-Dew, 3 cans of the 2020 mystery, and 2 cans of the original 2019 flavor. This Ghosts of the Voo-Dew 6-Pack is priced at $19.99 and can be found right now for a limited time here. To make things even better, this year's flavor will be revealed on Halloween, so prepare to unite all the Voo-Dews for that ghastly event. Do the Dew.

"Now that you've enjoyed your VOO-DEW, we're happy to share some good news…while DEW Nation has been sleuthing and speculation has run rampant, the mystery will soon come to an end. MTN DEW is officially unmasking the mystery VOO-DEW flavor on Halloween, 10/31 at noon (12pm EST)."

"The Ghosts of MTN DEW VOO-DEW® Past have haunted The DEW® Store! Must be a DNHQ member to purchase from The DEW® Store, so make sure you're signed up! Grim's greatest hits have risen to create the spookiest, most delicious medley of MTN DEW in this throwback 6-pack! Contains 2 cans of (2019) MTN DEW VOO-DEW 1.0, 3 cans of (2020) MTN DEW VOO-DEW 2.0, and 1 can of (2021) MTN DEW VOO-DEW 3.0. Limit of two (2) 6-packs per order. Shipping is included in the list price."