Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

The Greatest One:12 Figure Arrives from Mezco with Void Cadet Gomez

A new adventure and story await your Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective collection as a new original Rumble Society Gomez figure has arrived

Mezco Toyz has really outdone themselves this year as they kick off Summer Mezco Con 2023 event. This is essentially SDCC with just Mezco as they deliver new reveals, giveaways, contests, and of course, new exclusives. They kicked off Mezco Con with a bang as they announced their incredible One:12 Collective Void Cadet Gomez and Vortex Strike Suit. The Gomez line is Mezco's very own special creation and delivers new and original content for their Roach Mascot and the Rumble Society. We have seen plenty of Gomez figures in the past, but this one truly takes the cake. Void Cadet Gomez is here for a new intergalactic mission as the Void Wars have begun. A new space adventure awaits the roach with some sweet galactic accessories from jet pack, helmet, mask, weapons, and even Mezco original lightsaber, the Zip Saber!

That is not all, though, as this SDCC figure is a bundle that comes with the Vortex Strike Suit. This Suit is a fully articulated 14" tall Mech suit that Gomez can ride in! That is right; this bad boy features a cockpit for our roach, control paddles, shoulder missiles, Junk-Blaster gatling gun, and it even has lights and sounds! This entire set is something special, and it will only enhance your growing Gomez collection. The Void Cadet Gomez and Vortex Strike Suit is priced at $350 and is Buy Now, but does not ship until after SDCC. Fans can find them here, and if they are waitlisted, be sure to join that list, as I am sure more of these beauties will pop up.

Void Cadet Gomez and Vortex Strike Suit Arrive at Mezco

"As a diabolical plan threatening the very existence of the multiverse unfolds, the Void calls in The Vortex Strike Squad to stop them at all costs… So begins the VOID WARS! Void Cadet Gomez wears his Void-issued "REDS", a black hole dive suit enhanced with body armor. A D.S.R. (Dimensional Spelunking Respirator) mask is included that attaches to his armor's backplate, allowing Gomez to breathe during deep space missions. Gomez whizzes through the cosmos with his rocket pack that magnetically connects to the back of his armor."

"Gomez is prepped and ready for his mission, equipped with a light-up Zip Saber that attaches to his '8Track Power Pack – Boom Boom', which fits neatly on his belt, and a P.E.A. Shooter (Proton Energy Atomizer) with multiple firing FX. But that's not all…"

"The Vortex Strike Suit, a colossal mech-suit with light and sound features, is armed and ready for deep Void-Space travel and heavy combat! Standing at a massive 14 inches tall, the fully articulated Vortex Strike Suit features a spring-loaded canopy, a cockpit Gomez can sit inside, control paddles, concealed shoulder missiles, and a hidden Junk-Blaster gatling gun. The back of the suit features light-up power pods and a storage compartment for additional weaponry. Also included is a massive light-up Zip Cleaver which the Vortex Strike Suit can hold in its mechanical hand. The Void has thrown in a sticker sheet as well for added customization. What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOMEZ FIGURE FEATURES:

Void Cadet Gomez One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation Two (2) head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Sixteen (16) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) bracing hand (L) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) middle finger hand (L) Two (2) pairs of weapon holding hands (L&R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Vortex Strike Suit Over 24 points of articulation Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 14in tall



COSTUME:

Void Cadet Gomez Helmet (removable) Void-issued "REDS" Armor backpack Utility belt Boots



ACCESSORIES:

Void Cadet Gomez One (1) P.E.A. (Proton Energy Atomizer) Shooter One (1) 8Track Power Pack – Boom Boom (attaches to belt) One (1) Zip Saber with light-up function (attaches to 8Track Power Pack – Boom Boom) One (1) D.S.R. (Dimensional Spelunking Respirator) (attaches to armor backpack) One (1) rocket pack (attaches to armor backpack) Two (2) rocket exhaust FX (attaches to rocket pack) Three (3) P.E.A. Shooter firing FX One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Vortex Strike Suit One (1) Zip Cleaver One (1) sticker sheet for customization



Each One:12 Collective One:12 Collective Void Cadet Gomez & Vortex Strike Suit is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!