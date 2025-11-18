Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged:

The Holidays Arrive at RSVLTS with Mickey's Christmas Carol

Preapre for the holidays in style with RSVLTS as they unveil their new Mickey's Christmas Carol apparel collection

Article Summary Celebrate the holidays with RSVLTS’ new Mickey's Christmas Carol apparel collection inspired by the 1983 film

Exclusive Disney designs feature beloved characters like Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchit and Scrooge McDuck

Choose from festive button-downs, sweatshirts, coach jackets, vintage tees, and dad hats for all ages

Capture the spirit of generosity, nostalgia, and magic with comfy KUNUFLEX styles perfect for holiday gatherings

This holiday season, RSVLTS brings the magic of Disney's beloved Mickey's Christmas Carol to life with its first-ever dedicated collection! Originally released in 1983, Mickey's Christmas Carol is a charming Disney adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, featuring Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchit, Scrooge McDuck as Ebenezer Scrooge, and a cast of other Disney favorites stepping into classic roles. The story teaches the enduring lessons of generosity, kindness, and the joy of giving, making it a perfect holiday inspiration year after year. RSVLTS now captures that festive spirit into style with a wide array of apparel and accessories made on their signature KUNUFLEX material.

Mickey's Christmas Carol is beautifully captured throughout this collection, with comfort, flexibility, and vibrant designs that capture the film's whimsy. Each design will be offered in classic (unisex), with select styles also available in women's sizing, ensuring everyone can join the celebration.

This festive Disney collection includes:

Button-down shirts ($70) with designs like "Oh What a Merry Christmas Day", "Humbug & Holiday Cheer", "Counting House Christmas", and "Season's Wreathings"

Crewneck sweatshirts ($75) featuring "Yuletide Mickey"

Coach Jackets ($87) with "Scrooge and Marley Counting House"

Vintage Tees ($37) such as "A Timeless Classic" and "Bah Humbug!"

Dad hats ($30), including "Yuletide Mickey" and "Bah Humbug!"

Every piece celebrates the iconic moments of the film, from Mickey's cheerful spirit to Scrooge's redemption, with playful prints and festive colors perfect for holiday gatherings. From Scrooge's piles of money to ghosts of the past, present, and future, RSVLTS has done a remarkable job giving new life to such a timeless classic. RSVLTS Disney's Mickey Christmas Carol collection is sure to bring style, warmth, nostalgia, and magic to your holiday season, and the entire collection is now live on RSVLTS.com.

