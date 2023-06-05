Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: gi joe classified, haslab, Yo Joe June

GI Joe Classified HasLab Dragonfly Detailed, Up For Order Now

Yo Joe June continued today, with the full reveal of the GI Joe Classified HasLab Dragonfly copter, which you can back as we speak.

GI Joe Hasbro team members have been teasing it for weeks, and today we got the full reveal of the next Classified HasLab, the Assault Copter Dragonfly. Heavily rumored to be what was up next, the reveal took place this morning as part of Yo Joe June. The campaign is now live, and the details are as follows: six-inch scale, with two seats for figures. Over 2.5 feet long, it features LED lights all over the place, working rotor blades, intricate sculpting details, and decals, an impressive assortment of weapons, removable panels, all kinds of other moveable parts, and more. To pilot the Dragonfly, it will come with GI Joe member William "Wild Bill" Hardy. Three other figures can be unlocked as the campaign moves forward, the first of which is a Nightforce version of Ripcord. Below you can find all the details, and you can back the project here.

GI Joe Classified HasLab Dragonfly Details

"While on a covert mission infiltrating Cobra Island, our G.I. Joe operative uncovered secret plans by Cobra to unleash a fleet of heavily armored tanks in their bid for world domination. That intelligence prompted G.I. Joe High Command to authorize commissioning HasLab developers to mass produce a Joe vehicle with significant counter-strike capabilities. The results of that collaboration are the very first G.I. Joe Assault Copter Dragonfly (XH-1) in 6-inch scale. This two-seat Assault Copter offering represents the pinnacle of G.I. Joe's anti-armor technology. It's a massive 34.09 inches/865.79 MM long from the tip of the front turret barrel to tail, 11.33 inches/287.92 MM tall from skids to rotor, and 13.77 inches/349.76 MM wide wing tip to wing tip. It's certain to send a shiver down the slithery spine of every Cobra within sight."

Elaborately-detailed Command Cockpit Interior: The copter pilot and gunner sit buckled with a 4-point harness in front of specialized illuminated instrument control panels. You can pose each figure operating the center, floor-mounted control stick, and throttle controls maneuvering around and locking in on an oncoming H.I.S.S.

Detachable "Gull-wing" Canopy: The vehicle comes with "gull-wing" functioning canopy with forward port entry for the gunner and rear starboard entry for the pilot. The canopy detaches for easier access.

Multiple Customizable Armaments: Customize your XH-1 loadout with detachable weapon accessories:

2 Creeper missiles

2 70MM unguided rocket launchers

2 Jester Missile racks to hold 8 Jester Missiles

Removable laser-guided stationary 160MM Cannon Pod with belt-fed ammo that connects to the port side of the chopper

Functioning Hoist: The attachment points fit a removable hoist with a rotating dial, which extends or retracts a cable and rescue hook for infiltration and extraction or rescue ops.

Cannon Details: The 25MM Dragonbreath Rotary Nose Cannon rotates and can pivot up and down, and twin X-551 Mini-Cannon details below the cockpit increase the XH-1's powerful attack capabilities.

6 Blast Effects: 2 small effects fit the X-551 Mini-Cannons, the Dragonbreath Rotary Cannon, or trail behind the 70MM unguided rocket launchers; 2 medium effects attach to the Cannon Pod or the rear of the Jester and Creeper missile accessories; 2 large effects attach behind the missile accessories and to the wing pegs.

Removable Access Panels: Access panels detach to reveal engine details.

Hinged Cannon Access Doors: Doors lower, showing the inner workings of the twin X-551 60MM Mini-Cannon accessories, and act as a step to pose your figures ascending into the cockpit.

Movable V Tail Wing: The vertical tail fin rotates from 90 degrees to 45 to assist in maneuverability.

Adjustable Stabilizer Wings: Rear stabilizers pivot up and down.

Counter Rotating Coaxial Turbine Detail: The snap-on Counter Rotation Turbine cover swivels to silence and direct the turbine thrust.

Engine Cover Exhaust Vents: Flared exhaust port design details provide the XH-1 with high-speed stability.

Clear Display Stand: The transparent 10-inch-high display stand has a 15-degree angle allowing you to pose your Attack Copter as though it's hovering in the air, either climbing or descending. The base is decorated with a modern take on the classic DF-1 roundel.

Sticker Sheet: Personalize your Assault Copter fleet with consumer-applied labels for customization.

