The Hulk Joins the Fight with New McFarlane Toy Marvel Rivals Statue

The world of Marvel Rivals finally comes to life as McFarlane Toys brings the hit video game to life with new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a 1/6 scale Hulk statue inspired by the Marvel Rivals video game

Hulk’s design features his comic origins and new multiversal storyline unique to Marvel Rivals

The collectible includes Banner’s controlled transformation and signature Gamma Belt details

Each statue comes with a Marvel Rivals #1 comic and collectible art card, releasing in December 2025

McFarlane Toys is bringing the world of Marvel Rivals to life with a brand new set of 1/6 scale collectible statues. The first wave is already here, with the might of Hulk coming to life, capturing his design right off the screen. In Marvel Rivals, Hulk's story adapts his classic Marvel Comics origins but emphasizes the multiversal conflict central to the game. Bruce Banner remains a brilliant scientist whose exposure to gamma radiation transforms him into the Hulk, but he has combined the brain and the brawn, controlling when his monstrous side is unleashed with the aid of a belt.

Instead of a single Hulk persona, Rivals expands on the idea that the Hulk has three escalating forms: Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk. McFarlane Toys was sure to capture Banner's sculpt right from the game with gamma green skin, enlarged muscles, ripped pants, and his Gamma Belt. A copy of Marvel Rivals #1 from Marvel Comics will also be included, allowing new and ongoing gamers to dive deeper into the game's lore. Pre-orders for this new 1/6 scale Hulk statue are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $59.99 with a December 2025 release date.

The Hulk (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Brilliant scientist Dr. Bruce Banner has finally found a way to coexist with his monstrous alter ego, the Hulk. By accumulating gamma energy over multiple transformations, he can become a wise and strong Hero Hulk or a fierce and destructive Monster Hulk, a true force of fury on the battlefield!"

Inspired by Marvel Rivals.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Stands approximately 10.7" tall.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Includes Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

