The Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. Comes to Good Smile

The popularity of the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to grow with the second season slowly approaching. Good Smile Company has revealed their newest Nendoroid figure as a new Hashira enters the fold to slay some demons. The Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, makes her appearance and her personality and design come to life beautifully thanks to Good Smile. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba character will come with three face plates with smiling, standard and condescending expressions that can be displayed. This character is pretty heartless, and fans can capture that and her deadly skill with her nice set of accessories.

These Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba accessories will include butterfly wings, alternate haori parts, and Shinobu's Nichirin Blade. No demon will stand in her way, and this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectible will be a must-have figure for any fan of the series. The Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho is priced at $62.99, and she is set to realize in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and they will stay open until August 18, 2021, so get yours while you can.

"The Insect Hashira. One who moves with the lightest feet and stings their prey with deadly toxins. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of the Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinobu Kocho! She comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a smiling expression and a condescending expression to display her showing pity for her enemies. Interchangeable parts for her haori coat are included to display it spread out like a butterfly's wings. Shinobu's Nichirin Blade has been faithfully recreated as well. Be sure to add her to your collection!"