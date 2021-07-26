The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight One:12 Comes to Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is adding to the Mythos of the DC Comics Batman: Gotham by Gaslight story with their newest figure release. They have unleashed the chaotic power of The Joker with their new and exclusive One:12 Collective figure. Featuring a brand new Victorian-era design, the Clown Prince of Crime is ready to slay the day and take on the Dark Knight from years past. The figure is highly detailed, features 30 points of articulation, and is loaded with some deadly accessories.

The Joker will come with two heads, a removable overcoat, a removable apron, a variety of swappable hands, and a case of tools perfect for terror. This unique design is a. First for DC Comics and Mezco Toyz delivers it with flying colors, making this a perfect enemy for the One:12 Batman Gotham by Gaslight figure. The Mezco Toyz exclusive The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight Deluxe Edition figure is priced at $100. He is set to release in August 2021, and he can be purchased right now and collectors can find him located here.

"The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight is outfitted in a Victorian era-inspired outfit. He wears a dress shirt, necktie, suspenders, and slacks, and an optional leather-like butcher's apron. A double-breasted overcoat, a scarf, top hat, and tinted glasses are also included to assist The Joker in concealing his identity. The Joker features two head portraits inspired by his vintage comic book appearances – a maniacal smile and an unnerving stare. The tools of his trade are no laughing matter and all can be stored neatly in the included valise."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE JOKER FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of gesture hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R) One (1) tool holding hand (R) One (1) tool holding hand (L) One (1) card holding hand (L) One (1) grabbing hand (L) One (1) pointing hand (L)



COSTUME:

Double-breasted coat (removable)

Scarf (removable)

Necktie

Long sleeved dress shirt

Apron (removable)

Suspenders

Slacks

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) top hat

One (1) pair of glasses

One (1) tool storage valise

Nine (9) assorted tools

One (1) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

Each One:12 Collective The Joker: Gotham by Gaslight – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.