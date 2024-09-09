Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: beetlejuice, iron studios

The Juice is Loose with Iron Studios New Beetlejuice 1/10 Statue

Get ready to summon the Ghost with the Most as Iron Studios has unveiled their brand new 1/10 Art Scale Beetlejuice statue

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new 1/10 Art Scale statue of Beetlejuice, capturing the character’s essence perfectly.

The 8.1” statue features Beetlejuice in his iconic black and white striped suit with intricate sculpting details.

Pre-orders are live for $199.99, with an expected release in Q2 2025, available on the Iron Online Store.

Beetlejuice fans will love this collectible, especially with a sequel bringing back characters and new faces.

Beetlejuice is back as the Ghost with the Most returns for a long-awaited sequel by Tim Burton. He made his debut back in 1988 and is a chaotic, mischievous ghost who specializes in bio-exorcisms. He is tasked to scare the living out of haunted houses by the recently deceased couple, the Maitlands. However, Beetlejuice proves to be more trouble than they bargained for, creating chaos for the humans and our recently deceased at every turn, with his own goals in mind. The juice is loose once again for a new sequel, bringing back some characters from the first film and introducing the daughter of Lydia Deetz.

Iron Studios is now summoning this bio-exorcist with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue that comes in at 8.1" tall. Featured in his signature white and black striped suits, he is displayed around his tombstone with a sword and his snake form. All of the grotesque details of Beetlejuice are nicely sculpted here and this statue will be a ghastly treat for any collection. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99, with Beetlejuice arriving in Q2 2025.

The Juice is Loose with New Iron Studios Statue

"Surrounded by supernatural references from his grim universe, a mischievous and trickster ghost enjoys laughing while holding one of his skeletal concrete gargoyles on the tombstone of his grave. Carrying a monstrous snake on his left arm with a small head resembling his own, with horrendous features—a form he takes to scare living humans—the corpse that eats bugs, including flies and beetles, is dressed in a black-and-white striped suit and wearing boots."

"He steps on the coiled body of a so-called sandworm, a bizarre creature ironically sharing his colors, originating from a dimension made of a strange desert, and one of the few monsters he is truly afraid of. Iron Studios proudly presents the statue "Beetlejuice – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", one of Tim Burton's most beloved and iconic creations, which has just received a sequel 36 years after the release of the first film."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!