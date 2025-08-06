Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, predator

The Jungle Hunter Hunts Again with New Iron Studios Predator Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including the infamous first Predator

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1:10 scale Predator Jungle Hunter statue from the 1987 sci-fi classic

The statue captures signature Predator features with two swappable parts, including masked and skull-holding options

Pre-orders for the limited-edition collectible are now open at $305, with a planned release in September 2026

Iron Studios is known for high-fidelity, hand-painted figures crafted for the most discerning Predator collectors

The Jungle Hunter is one of the most iconic figures in the Predator franchise, originating from the first 1987 sci-fi action classic. The first Predator was introduced to audiences as it starts to hunt Dutch and his elite commando team in the Central American jungle. The creature features signature dreadlock-like appendages, a custom bio-mask with targeting systems, a fishnet outfit, and skull trophies on it. The Jungle Hunter started this glorious franchise, which continued with Predator: Killer of Killers, the animated anthology series that captures these hunters throughout history.

One new piece of lore for the franchise was the fact that the hunters went back to capture the "heroes," who had killed one of their own, preserving them for a new ultimate hunt. Fans can now bring home one of those original hunters as Iron Studios reveals its new Jungle Hunter 1:10 Art Scale statue. Standing 9.8" tall, this killer is faithfully brought to life, capturing all of his eerie alien details. He will also feature two swappable parts with a masked head and a removable human skull in his hand. Iron Studios has its bad boy priced at $305, and pre-orders are already live with a September 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

