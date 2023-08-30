Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, vituvian H.A.C.K.S

The King of Asperity Rises for Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. 10th Anniversary

The 10th Anniversary of the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line is being celebrated by Boss Fight Studio with a new deadly figure

There are a lot of third party collectibles out there that are gaining quite a name for themselves. One of which is Boss Fight Studio, which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary as it started back in 2013. To celebrate, they have been dropping out some fantastic figures for their Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. line, and a new 10th Anniversary figure has arrived. Bow before the might of the King of Asperity, who comes in at 1:18 scale and will have his own blister card. This king will feature all-new articulation, as well as a new head, flag, sword, axe, shield, and more. Boss Fight Studio's Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. series does feature a mix-and-match ability, allowing fans to build their own figure. Pre-orders are live for the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. 10th Anniversary figure right here for $27.99 and a December 2023 release.

Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S.: 10th Anniversary – King of Asperity

"March 2023 marks 10 years of Boss Fight Studio! We've come a long way since our first Kickstarter, and in honor of that celebration, we're releasing new and updated versions of some of our favorite characters from the H.A.C.K.S. universe! This brand new King of Asperity includes new articulation, a new head and some accessories to help him win the battle."

"Konrad's soul and body belong entirely to the King of Asperity now. The memories of the man he once was and empathy for his people have long disappeared. His talent for direct command of warriors in heavy combat and strategic acumen remain intact for use by the dark lord.nOne of the finest heroes who ever lived is now replaced by his dark reflection, a being with no compassion, no mercy and an appetite for unlimited evil. Includes one blister-carded, 1:18 scale action figure with accessories and figure stand. All figures and parts use the amazing H.A.C.K.S. system to mix, match and make your own! Figure is estimated to ship in late December 2023."

