Iron Man Makes a Superhero Landing at RSVLTS with New Collection It is time to suit up and take flight as the Invisible Iron Man has arrived at RSVLTS with a brand new apparel collection

It is time to crack open and explore the Armory of Tony Stark as RSVLTS announces a new button-down collection. The world of Marvel Comics is vast and never-ending, and RSVLTS has done an incredible job capturing it for your wardrobe. Iron Man is the latest hero getting his own collection and is heading our way with four new shirts and a matching pair of shorts. This entire set captures the Legacy of Iron Man over the year from schematics, suits of armor, and iconic Marvel Comics art. As fans enter the vault, they will discover four different unique designs, which includes:

Hall of Armor – (Classic, Women's, Youth and Men's Shorts Styles) RSVLTS new Marvel Comics collection takes fans right in to Iron Man's Hall of Armor, showing suits from over the years. Classic suits like the Stealth Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, to bad boys like the Hulkbuster and War Machine armors make an appearance. Even some more illusive suits arrive as you dive deeper into the Hall, and is a chef's kiss to Marvel fans. This Kunuflex shirt puts the whole arsenal of Iron Man at your disposal, making you say, "I Am Iron Man."



Lil Starks – (Classic, Women's, and Youth Styles) We already got a look inside the Hall of Armor, and now RSVLTS gives fans some Lil Stark action. Some iconic and legendary helmets are captured all over this dark red button-down. From the Hulkbuster and Invincible to All-New, Mark I, and even the Iron Man's Space Suit helmets make an appearance RSVLTS really captured a nice variety here, giving plenty of fans some memorable styles. This subtle shirt will be a hit at any Avengers party, making you a star just like Tony Stark.



The J.A.R.V.I.S – (Classic, Women's, and Youth Styles) It is time to go behind the scenes and explore what makes Iron Man's suit so invincible. RSVLTS brings blueprints and schematics of the armor to life with this chaotic and brilliant Kunuflex button-down. The colors blend beautifully here, making this the ultimate shirt for any fan who want to suit up like his this Avenger.



The Invincible – (Classic Style Only) RSVLTS last Iron Man shirt takes a page right from Marvel Comics with some incredible Alex Ross art. Coming to life right from Tony Stark Iron Man #1 (2018) , this shiny suit is flying into action, and fans get to wear it. Owning some legendary comic book art is one thing, but wearing it is a whole different story. This is one shirt that will quickly have fans ready to take flight and save the day.



It is shirts like these that RSVLTS really shines, an if you are an Iron Man fans, then these will be an instant purchase. The Hall of Armor a personal favorite as it gives fans a look into the Armory of Stark like never before. Marvel Comics fans can dress like a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist starting today as the new collection launches at 4PM EST. Fans will be able to secure the whole set or just their favorites right on www.rsvlts.com or the RSVLTS App. Prices will vary, with the classic/women's styles coming in at $70, youth styles at $45 and the slick hybrid shorts for $65. Be sure to check out all of RSVLTS Marvel Comics Collection right here with Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, and so much more.