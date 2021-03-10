Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio

Harley Quinn is back as Infinity Studios reveals their newest life-size bust statue. Coming out of the DCEU, we return to the Suicide Squad as Harley is ready to kick some ass. This statue comes to life right before your eyes with amazing detail that captures the likeness of Margot Robbie with remarkable quality. She is displayed to perfection with the craftmanship of her tattoos, outfit, and make-up, giving Harley Quinn fans a must-have collectible. The Suicide Squad member is armed with her iconic bat, pistol, and she is loaded with all the sass in the world. This is one truly incredible statue that will take your DC Comics collection to new heights for a very high price. The Infinity Studio x Penguin Toys Life-Size Harley Quinn Bust is priced at $3,999, and she is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and she can be found located here.

"Sideshow and Infinity Studio x Penguin Toys are proud to present the Harley Quinn Life-Size Bust! Harley Quinn is a unique character in DCEU, she is a villain, but deep inside, there's still some good in her. She was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, who falls in love with the Joker during curing him and decided to become a supervillain same him. She became a member of Suicide Squad, a team made up of a group of supervillains to deal with the unknown lethal threaten. As for this bust, we adopted platinum silicone to make her skin and customized ocular prosthesis to recreate her eyes, on the skin, we never forget her tattoo and makeup. Her expression looks confident and fearless, holding a bat and a revolver in her hand, getting ready for battle."