The Krang Has Arrived at the Latest TMNT Release from Good Smile The heroes in a half shell are back with some adorable bite size collectibles as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive at Good Smile

Good Smile Company is entering the sewers of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for their popaurl Nendoroid line. So far we have seen the whole crew arrive with Nendoroid versions of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Each of the truffles comes with three different face plates, two slices of pizza, a articulated display base, and their own signature weapons. Since the first set of turtles arrives, TMNT fans were curious if more figures from the popular franchise would arrive. Good Smile Company finally gave us an answer to that question today with the arrival of the Krang!

That is right, the Krang and their Android Body is coming to Good Smile Company with a brand new release. Unlike other Nendoroid figure, the Krang will not be an articulated figure with swappable parts, but a chibi-style soft vinyl figure. He will double the size of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures coming in at 8" tall, compared to their 4" design. This figure is more of a display pieces for your turtles to go against and hopefully a Nendoroid version of Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady will be on the way later on. Android Body Krang will be priced at $47.99, alongside the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures. He is set to arrive take in NYC in October 2023, and pre-orders for the entire series can be found here. Cowabunga Dudes!

The Power of the Krang Returns with Good Smile Company

