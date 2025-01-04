Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, Gandalf, lord of the rings

The Lord of the Rings Master Craft Gandalf Arrives from Beast Kingdom

Witness the ultimate sacrifice for the future of Middle-earth as Beast Kingdom debuts their new The Lord of the Rings Master Craft statue

Article Summary Discover Beast Kingdom's limited Master Craft Gandalf statue from Lord of the Rings.

Iconic "You Shall Not Pass" scene recreated with hand-painted, 3D sculpting.

Light-up features include Gandalf's staff and enchanting Balrog flames.

Limited to 999 pieces; pre-order for $598 with an October 2025 release.

"You Shall Not Pass!" An iconic quote that left audiences in awe during The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring. Beast Kingdom is back and returning to Middle-earth with a new limited edition Master Craft statue as Gandalf the Grey has arrived. This heart-racing moment featured the Fellowship in peril as they came face to face with the monstrous Balrog in the Mines of Moria. To protect them, Gandalf uses his staff and sword to block the creature's path, allowing them to escape his fury. This action did not come at risk, as Gandalf self-sacrificed himself for the quest, just showing how important it was to destroy the One Ring.

Beast Kingdom has faithfully catted this infamous scene with a brand new Master Craft statue that I limited to only 999 pieces. Gandalf is nicely crafted right off the screen of the live-action film and is hand-painted with professional 3D sculpting. The statue will also feature a light-up feature as the staff and flames surrounding him will be a light in the dark. Lord of the Rings fans will be able to pre-order this beauty for a mighty $598, and pre-orders will already be live through Beast Kingdom with an October 2025 release.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Master Craft Gandalf

"I am a servant of the Secret Fire, wielder of the flame of Anor." Beast Kingdom's Master Craft Series comes with an exquisite statue of Gandalf the Grey from The Fellowship of the Ring, capturing the iconic moment where he confronts the Balrog to protect the Fellowship. Standing 58 cm tall, this handcrafted collectible features Gandalf holding his sword Glamdring and staff, with highly detailed textures on his robes and weapons. His determined expression is carefully sculpted, while the base includes realistic rock effects and multi-layered, light-up flames."

Faithfully recreates Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Professional 3D sculpting with hand-painted details.

Light-up function flame parts and a sword.

flame parts and a sword. Limited to 999 pieces, each with a numbered metal plate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!