Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

The Loyal Subjects Debuts New M.A.S.K 40th Edition Mobile Defense Unit

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects unveils a 40th Anniversary M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit with a metallic black and gold finish

The classic M.A.S.K. MDU transforms from armored truck to defense fortress, just like the original 80s toy

Includes power-packed features, hidden weapons, and exclusive Matt Trakker and Bruce Sato figures

Collectors can pre-order the limited edition set for $150 and celebrate four decades of M.A.S.K. action

The Loyal Subjects just kicked off their massive toy relaunch of the legendary 80s series M.A.S.K. Plenty of your favorite heroes are back with their sleek transforming vehicles. Well, it looks like The Loyal Subjects has another special edition release up their sleeve as they debut the M.A.S.K. 40th Anniversary Mobile Defense Unit (MDU). Celebrating four decades of Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, this collector's dream has now been reimagined in a gleaming metallic finish that screams "elite strike force."

Just like the original, this M.A.S.K. MDU transforms with ease, from armored truck to a full-blown Mobile Defense Fortress in just a few steps. It is packed with hidden weapons, flip-down panels, and surprise features, and is all packed up in retro packaging. Everything from the powerful Battering Ram and the nimble Recon Rover is all here, along with two exclusive figures of Matt Trakker and Bruce Sato, who are also sporting stylish black-and-gold uniforms. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to M.A.S.K.'s legacy of transforming tech and secret missions, this deluxe set delivers a blast of '80s action with modern flair. Collectors can pre-order the 40th anniversary black and gold Mobile Defense Unit for $150 from The Loyal Subjects and be on the lookout for other figures in the collection.

The Loyal Subjects – M.A.S.K. 40th Edition Mobile Defense Unit

"In 1985, Mobile Armored Strike Kommand (M.A.S.K.) rolled into toy stores and changed the action figure game forever. Now, four decades later, The Loyal Subjects proudly partners with Hasbro to bring collectors the ultimate tribute: the MASK 40th Anniversary Mobile Defense Unit (MDU)—a dazzling, limited-edition collectible that pays homage to the past while celebrating the future."

"To celebrate 40 years of Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, The Loyal Subjects and Hasbro proudly present a limited-edition collector's release of the legendary Mobile Defense Unit—completely reimagined in a show-stopping black and gold metallic finish. The MDU has all the great features you remember, from the powerful Battering Ram to the versatile Recon Rover mini vehicle for scouting the perimeter! With a few simple steps and a push of a button, the MDU opens up into a Mobile Defense Fortress with plenty of room for your MASK agents."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!