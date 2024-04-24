Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

The Loyal Subjects Debuts New TMNT Heroes IDW Raphael Figure

The Loyal Subjects are back and stepping out of the sewers with some brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Article Summary Unleash Raphael's fury with The Loyal Subjects' new IDW TMNT Heroes figure!

Raphael returns with swappable parts, sai, ninja stars, and dynamic poses.

Exclusive 100-page comic included with three IDW TMNT stories.

Pre-order now for June 2024 release, and anticipate more TMNT IDW sets.

Get ready for some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fury as Raphael is back with and figure from The Loyal Subjects. Releasing as part of their BST AXN lineup, the infamous turtles from the hit IDW Comic series have been faithfully brought to life. We have seen this turtle style before from The Loyal Subjects for SDCC 2023, with a few variants that have been released since then. This new release gives collectors a new IDW Comic Book Edition TMNT Heroes with a furious and sai-wielding turtle, Raphael. Raph will feature a variety of swappable parts with two bandanas, two heads, swappable hands, ninja stars, sais, and more.

To top it all off, this figure will come with an exclusive 100-page comic featuring three comics with IDW issues for TMNT Secret History of the Foot Clan #3 and TMNT #22 and #33. Everything is packed together in a fun windowed box with original exclusive cover art from The Loyal Subjects. Raphael Version 2 Comic Set will arrive in June 2024 for $34.99, and pre-orders are already live online. Be on the lookout for more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IDW Comics Sets coming in the future. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Raphael (Ver. 2)

"Prepare yourself for the latest comic bundle from TLS, showcasing the fierce and fiery Raphael! Drawing inspiration from the electrifying artwork of comic maestro Mateus Santolouco and the gripping narratives from IDW. Included in this bundle is a 100-page IDW comic featuring issues Secret History of the Foot Clan #3, TMNT #22, and TMNT #33 with original exclusive cover artwork by Mateus Santolouco, crafted specifically for this set."

"But that's not all – gear up with Raphael's signature throwing stars, twin sai, and Tonfās, weapons of choice for any serious ninja. Includes multiple hand grips for dynamic posing, and two fierce head portraits capturing Raphael's attitude, including his trademark fierce scowl. Don't miss out on the chance to unleash the IDW Comic Book Edition TMNT Heroes!"

