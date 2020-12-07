The Mandalorian Ambam Phase-Pulse Blaster Joins NERF

NERF is bringing in the big guns this week for a new reveal for Mando Mondays. Bounties better watch out as they announce the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica straight from The Mandalorian. The blaster will come with 10 black darts, feature premium deco, and will be 4 feet long. NERF really went all out with this Star Wars NERF baster, too as it will feature an illuminated scope, lights, and sound straight from this hit live-action series. This iconic blaster from The Mandalorian will be a must-have collectible for any fan and will be something else once you get it in your hands.

With the announcement of the Hasbro Black Series Mandalorian Replica Helmet, this will be an excellent addition to your Mando armory. With the premium deco, lights, and sounds, this will be a collectible that will easily stand out from most that have been released. The Star Wars The Mandalorian NERF Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster will be priced at $119.99. It is expected to real in Fall 2021, and pre-orders will go live today at 4 PM EST on a variety of retailers like here.

"NERF STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN AMBAN PHASE-PULSE BLASTER. (HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $119.99/Available: Fall 2021). Imagine tracking down bounties and battling opponents with this NERF STAR WARS, THE MANDALORIAN AMBAN PHASE-PULSE BLASTER. It's meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. It measures an awesome 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display!

It makes series-accurate blaster sounds and has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens. To fire, load 1 dart into the breech, pull back the priming handle, and pull the trigger. Eyewear recommended, not included. Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, not included. Includes blaster, 10 Official Nerf foam darts, and instructions."