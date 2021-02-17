The Mandalorian Bo-Katan 1:6 Scale Figure Teased by Hot Toys

Make way for another Mandalorian collectible as Hot Toys announced the newest addition of their 1:6 scale figure line. Coming out of the newest season of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan returns as Hot Toys teases her as their next figure release. This comes a week after Hot Toys announced that Boba Fett would also be returning with his recent on-screen debut look. Bo-Katan played a big role in both animated Star Wars series with The Clone Wars and Rebels, and her introduction to live-action is amazing. We only got a simple teaser from Hot Toys, but we can see her armor is packed with detail, and she will come with her dual pistols. Bo-Katan has traversed so many Star Wars generations that this will be one Star Wars collectible that will be popular with many.

Just like the Hot Toys The Mandalorian Boba Fett, the question is will Hot Toys include an unmasked head sculpt? Katie Sackoff takes on the role fabulously, and giving us an unmasked head will be a nice way to show off her iconic performance. Either way, we can not wait to see what the entire figure will look entail and she will be a great figure for any Star Wars Hot Toys collection. Hot Toys has already released quite a bit of The Mandalorian 1:6 scale figure with the Heavy Assault Trooper, Boba Fett, Moff Gideon, and two different versions of Din Djarin. Bo-Katan is a worthy addition to the growing line of figures, and we will keep fans updated when she gets a full reveal. When fans can get all of these Mando figures on display, it will truly be a sight to behold for any Star Wars fan. Collectors can check out all of the other Star Wars collectibles coming from Hot Toys here.