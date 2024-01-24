Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mines of Mandalore Await with Hasbro's New The Mandalorian Figure

Bring home new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro debuts a new set of Star Wars figures arriving this year

Article Summary Hasbro releases The Mandalorian Vintage Collection figure featuring Din Djarin.

The new figure is inspired by Season 3 and comes with the Darksaber.

Collectible includes a blaster, knife and a soft good cloak for authenticity.

Pre-orders for the Summer 2024 release start at $16.99 from various retailers.

The Mandalorian Season 3 was a big one for Star Wars fans as it showcased the beginning of Mandalore's return to power. Din Djarin played a significant role in gathering the forces necessary to take down Moff Gideon and his base. The Mandalorian's adventures are far from over as Season 4 is on the way along with his new full-length film from Jon Favreau. Hasbro just revealed some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, and one of them was Season 3 Mando. That is right; Din gets to hold the Darksaber once again with a new figure that comes with a blaster and soft good cloak. The entire figure is inspired by his quest into the Mines of Mandalore, which held some deadly creatures. Fans have been wanting a card-backed soft good The Mandalorian figure for quite some time, and now he is here. This figure will also pair well with the recently revealed Season 3 Grogu figures that come with a new pram. Star Wars fans will be able to find Season 3 Mando in Summer 2024, and pre-orders arrive today for $16.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Returns to Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE). (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE) figure inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster, knife and removable helmet. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

