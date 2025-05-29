Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

The Mysterious Ultraman Arrives at McFarlane from Superman (2025)

Get ready to go up, up and away with a new assortment of collectibles from McFarlane Toys as they debut new Superman (2025) figures

Article Summary Ultraman, Superman’s dark mirror, makes his live-action debut in the 2025 Superman movie.

McFarlane Toys unveils a new Deluxe Theatrical Edition Ultraman figure inspired by the film.

The 7-inch figure features a mysterious purple suit, multiple hands, and collectible art card.

Pre-orders are open now for Ultraman, with a June 2025 release and $34.99 price point.

In DC Comics, Ultraman is the dark mirror of Superman, a sort of evil doppelgänger who comes from Earth-3. First introduced in Justice League of America #29 (1964), Ultraman is a member of the Crime Syndicate, a villainous counterpart to the Justice League. Fueled by anti-kryptonite and craving dominance, Ultraman reflects what Superman could become without his morality. He does not play a big part in the Superman mythos, but now, he's set to make his live-action debut in the 2025 Superman film. This is not the same one that is seen in the comic, but will be something else, and his true identity is certainly being kept under wraps.

While this powerhouse gets ready for his big debut on the big screen, McFarlane Toys is bringing him to the DC Multiverse with a new Deluxe Theatrical Edition release. Ultraman is crafted right of fetch screen with a mysterious purple suit with U logo on his chest. No accessories are included besides some swappable hands, and an increased price point at $34.99. Ultraman will now join Superman and Lex Luthor with a new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure from McFarlane, and pre-orders are already live with a June 2025 release date.

Ultraman (Superman Movie) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"A mysterious and powerful foe working for LuthorCorp is a physical threat even to Superman."

The 7" scale figure is incredibly detailed based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play.

Ultraman includes six alternate hands and a base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Studios Superman (2025) DC Multiverse Figures.

