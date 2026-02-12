Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: nacelle, star trek

The Nacelle Company Reveals New Star Trek Build-A-Bridge Playset

Get ready to be beamed up with The Nacelle company as they debut the new Star Trek Build-A-Bridge Collectible Playset

Article Summary The Nacelle Company unveils a Star Trek Build-A-Bridge Playset for the franchise's 60th anniversary.

Collect 12 monthly bridge pieces to assemble a massive, light-up, sound-equipped Enterprise Bridge set.

Designed to pair with Nacelle’s 1/10 scale Star Trek action figures, available now for pre-order.

Follows successful previous waves of figures, featuring classic Star Trek captains and characters.

Get ready to get beamed up as The Nacelle Company is launching a brand new Star Trek Build-A-Bridge Collectible Playset. This is being released as part of their new and ongoing 1/10 scale action figure line and timed for the franchise's 60th anniversary. Over 12 months, fans can collect monthly pre-sale bridge pieces to connect and form a full Enterprise Bridge display. When it is built, it will measure about 40" in diameter and will have lights and sounds that will surely bring it to life. This set is expected to pair with Nacelle's Star Trek figures, which are still up for pre-order

This Star Trek Enterprise Bridge set follows the success of Wave Two of Nacelle's 1/10 scale figures, which featured fan favorite characters like Captain Kirk (Generations), Captain Janeway, Nog, and Worf. The Wave One figures did feature other popular releases like Captain Jellico, Captain Sulu, and Mirror Universe Archer, which are starting to arrive this month. Stay tuned for more information on the Star Trek Build-A-Bridge program from Nacelle and snag your perfect crew today. Beam Me Up, Scotty!

To the Bridge with Nacelle's New Star Trek Playset

"Leading pop-culture studio The Nacelle Company is excited to announce its Build-A-Bridge Collectible Playset, a brand-new expansion of their acclaimed 1/10 scale action figures from Nacelle Toys. Launching during the milestone 60th anniversary of the Star Trek franchise, the collection will kick off with a monthly bridge piece that connects together to create a massive Enterprise Bridge playset over the course of 12 months."

"This exciting new release invites fans to build their own Enterprise Bridge playset, piece by piece. Each month, we'll launch a pre-sale for a unique bridge section that will connect together to create the Enterprise Bridge. This is a must-have collectible for fans of Nacelle's 1/10 scale Star Trek action figures."

