Cyclops Joins Iron Studios Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including the Cyclops Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

The statue features Cyclops in his classic X-Factor blue and yellow uniform, capturing iconic Marvel style.

Includes two swappable heads—masked and unmasked with eye beam—offering versatile display options.

Available for pre-order at $249.99, this hand-painted collectible ships in December 2026.

The world of Marvel Comics is back as Iron Studios has revealed its latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. They are continuing their ongoing Infinity Gauntlet Diorama as heroes and villains come together to take down the Mad Titan, Thanos. Cyclops is now joining the fight with an impressive hand-painted statue that comes in at 12". Iron Studios captured a specific era of Scott Summers here, bringing his X-Factor era to life. X-Factor was a comic series launched by Marvel Comics in 1986, featuring the return of the original X-Men: Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman. They have united once again to save mutants while posing as mutant hunters to the public, and now Iron Studios captures Cyclops in his X-Factor uniform.

Just like the rest of the Infinity Gauntlet Diorama statues, he will have a cosmic terrain display base featuring some alien skulls. Cyclops is popping with color, and Iron Studio has given him two swappable heads, allowing for two unique display modes. The first shows off his masked design with a standard beam, while the other shows off his hair with a unique spiral eye beam effect. Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics Deluxe Cyclops statue are already live for $249.99, with a December 2026 release date.

Cyclops Deluxe – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama – Iron Studios

"Cyclops, also known as Scott Summers, is one of the primary leaders of the X-Men in the Marvel Comics universe. Possessing the mutant ability to emit powerful concussive optic blasts, Cyclops must use a special ruby-quartz visor to control his beams, as he cannot naturally turn his power off. Trained from a young age by Professor Charles Xavier, Scott became the team's tactical strategist, recognized for his discipline, strong posture, and leadership under pressure."

"Over the years, he has faced threats such as Magneto, Sentinels, and numerous crises that put mutantkind at risk, solidifying his role as one of the pillars of the X-Men. His classic blue and yellow uniform, combined with the signature red visor, has made Cyclops one of Marvel's most iconic visual designs, representing responsibility, focus, and determination.

