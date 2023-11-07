Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, jack skellington, nightmare before christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney

Halloween Town awaits as Disney has revealed a new The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set

Article Summary Disney reveals The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set.

The collectible doll set includes characters Jack Skellington and Sally, along with Zero the ghost dog.

The dolls have swappable faces and are dressed in highly detailed costumes inspired by the iconic movie.

Pre-orders for the limited edition set, priced at $349.99, now live with a release date set for 22nd November 2023.

The 30th Anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas is a momentous occasion, and there is no better way to celebrate than with a limited edition collectible. Behold the limited edition collectible doll set from Disney that features the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, as Sally. The figures stand at 12 inches tall; Jack and Sally are beautifully designed with impressive detail, bringing these beloved spooky characters right off the screen. They both have articulation and swappable magnetic faces with three expressive for Jack and Sally. Disney has also given them Jack's trusty ghost dog, Zero, along with a Scenic base, which only adds to the spookiness of this set. The power of Sandy Claws is also included in this 3,700 piece limited edition set with a swappable outfit for Jack, which will get fans ready for the holiday season. A masterpiece like this is not cheap either, and shopDisney has this limited doll set priced at $349.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a November 22, ,2023 release, so get yours before they disappear.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Limited Edition Doll Set

"Experience frightful fun and holiday delights with this limited edition collectible doll set featuring Pumpkin King Jack Skellington and patchwork girl Sally. Inspired by the memorable moment in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas when Sally sews Jack a Santa suit, this 30th Anniversary keepsake features two highly detailed dolls with interchangeable faces, stands and accessories, including Zero."

Magic in the details

Limited Edition of 3,700

Certificate of Authenticity

Set includes Jack Skellington and Sally dolls, Zero figure, base and accessories

Limited articulation

Display stands included

Scenic base with miniature house and gate setting

Comes in elegant window display packaging with gatefold foil slipcase

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary logo on box

Magnetic closure

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington: Signature striped print suit with bat wing bowtie Two additional heads with alternate expressions Faux fur-trimmed velour "Sandy Claws" suit and hat Zero figure

Sally: Signature patchwork print dress Two additional face masks with alternate expressions Rooted hair



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!