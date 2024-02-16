Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Pulp Vixens, Sideshow Collectibles

The Pulp Vixens Return with Sideshows's New Deep Down Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their latest Pulp Vixens statues as evil arises from Deep Down for this damsel

Article Summary New 26" Sideshow Pulp Vixens statue features agent Hawana Kalili in action.

Inspired by 50s pulp fiction, the series showcases heroic female figures.

Agent Kalili confronts undersea horrors and Kamera XII organization.

Accessory-rich design details diving gear and a clash with a sea monster.

Sideshow Collectibles is back with brand new Pulp Vixen statues as the fans dive into the horrors of the deep. The Pulp Vixens is a new statue series from Sideshow that takes collectors into the hidden world of some unique kitten-heeled killers. They are taking on the forces of a sinister sh0adow organization that is hell-bent on controlling the world. Inspired by vintage 50s pulp tales, these vixens are not your average damsels in distress and are the heroes of their own stories. Episode 2 of this series features Hawana Kalili as she takes on the mysterious organization Kamera XII by tackling the horrors of the deep.

Coming in at a whopping 26" tall, the Pulp Vixens Deep Down statue is beautifully crafted, capturing an action-packed sequence. Agent Kalili comes face to face with a monster that lurks below the surface as she explores a stolen Russian submarine. From her dynamic pose, scuba gear, and weapons in hand to the submarine base and the deadly tentacles lunging toward her, this statue brings imagination and skill to life like never before. The Pulp Vixens series is a truly remarkable series, and Sideshow has knocked Episode 2 out of the park. Fans can find pre-orders for this Deep Down Premium Format Statue for $635 with December 2024 right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Pulp Vixens: Deep Down Premium Format Figure

"Agent Hawana Kalili takes the plunge in the Pulp Vixens: Deep Down Premium Format™ Figure, diving into the waters off the coast of Borneo in search of a stolen submarine belonging to an organization known as Kamera XII. But this is no day at the beach! As she comes face to face with unfathomable horrors beneath the waves, she'll discover a family history murkier than the deepest ocean."

"This detailed collectible statue shows the diver tangled in the tentacled clutches of a giant squid emerging from the hidden vessel. Her personal diving gear protects her from the mounting ocean pressure — but can Agent Hawana survive the big leagues, or will she be sleeping with the fishes? The Pulp Vixens: Deep Down Premium Format Figure measures 26" tall x 11.15" wide x 13.2" deep and is fully sculpted to capture all of the maritime action of this dangerous deep-sea assignment. Codenamed Dancer, Hawana herself is as graceful and lethal as they come, cutting through the ocean's depths with ease."

