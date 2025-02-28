Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Studios, red hulk

The Red Hulk Arrives with 1/6 Brave New World Figure from Hot Toys

Coming to life from Captain America: Brave New World, the Red Hulk makes his menacing appearance and Hot Toys captures it all

Article Summary The Red Hulk arrives as a 1/6 scale figure by Hot Toys from Captain America: Brave New World.

Harrison Ford stars as Thunderbolt Ross, transforming into the formidable Red Hulk.

The detailed figure includes two head sculpts and stands 18.5” tall, towering over other figures.

Pre-orders for this Red Hulk figure are open at $390, with release set for June 2026.

The fury of the Red Hulk is coming to life as Hot Toys unveils their latest 1/6 scale figure. This release comes from Captain America: Brave New World, where Harrison Ford takes on the role of Thunderbolt Ross. In all honesty, Red Hulk should have been kept secret from the trailers and promotional material. The entire movie led us to this moment, and fans were already ahead of the ending the entire time because it was spoiled from the beginning. However, this does not make it a bad film, and it is a great continuation of Captain America, with Sam Wilson behind the shield.

As for the Red Hulk, Hot Toys faithfully brings this monster to life, and he stands a whopping 18.5" tall with new sculpt and seamless arms. He has a likeness to Harrison Ford, which is amazing and will surely tower over your other Captain America: Brave New World figures. Red Hulk will come with two head sculpts, two pairs of hands, and a rolling eyeball feature. It is ripped for action. Pre-orders have already arrived for Thunderbolt Ross for $390, he is set for a June 2026 release and can be found on Sideshow Collectibles.

Captain America: Brave New World 1/6th Red Hulk

"Behind a polished façade lies a dark secret. In Captain America: Brave New World, Thaddeus Ross's greatest ally has become his most formidable enemy. When Ross is elected President of the United States, he breaks his promise to release Samuel Sterns, and that's when the chaos begins. As tensions escalate due to Sterns's revenge, he triggers Ross's transformation into the Red Hulk…"

"Based on Red Hulk's remarkable appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, the highly detailed 1/6th scale figure features two newly developed head sculpts—one roaring and one teeth-clenching. These head sculpts faithfully represent Thaddeus Ross's transformation into Red Hulk, each showcasing his prominent, angry facial expression. Standing approximately 47 cm tall, the figure boasts a humongous and lean muscular body, complete with realistic skin texture and blood vessels beneath the sharp red surface."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!