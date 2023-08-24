Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, superman

The Return of Superman MAFEX No.219 Eradicator Figure Revealed

Medicom is back and ready for fans to clear some space on their shelves with a new articulated figure with an evil Superman

DC Comics Death of Superman is an iconic storyline that helped introduce a new assortment of Supermen. Some of them were clones, some were Men of Steel, and one was even an ancient weapon. Medico has unveiled their latest DC Comics MAFEX figure with the Last Son of Krypton, the Eradicator. After the death of Superman, the Eradicator created a new one, donning his own shield, cape, and shades. The Eradicator has been faithfully recreated right off the pages of DC Comics with a new figure that is packed with colors, a fabric cape, and those signature shades. He will come with two head sculpts, a variety of swappable hands, and two blast effects for his hands. Eradicator can be a deadly foe, and this version will be a must for any Superman fan collection. The Return of Superman MAFEX No.219 Eradicator is priced at $104.99, is set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

The Return of Superman MAFEX No.219 Eradicator

"The Last Son of Krypton, MAFEX No.219 – Eradicator from "Return of Superman"! Standing at around 160mm tall, this action figure brings to life the iconic character Eradicator from "Return of Superman." With two distinct head parts, dynamic effect pieces, and a poseable figure stand included, you have all you need to recreate legendary scenes. The figure's defining feature, the distinctive cape, is exquisitely rendered in cloth, adding an extra touch of authenticity to the appearance. Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable piece that combines top-tier aesthetics with unrivaled articulation!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From the comic series, The Return of Superman

Fabric cape

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Eradicator figure

2 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

2 Blast attack effects

Stand

