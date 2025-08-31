Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, spider-man

The Scorpion Joins Iron Studios Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama Series

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including new Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Article Summary Scorpion joins the Spider-Man vs Villains diorama series by Iron Studios in 1/10 Art Scale.

Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in The Amazing Spider-Man #20 (1965).

The detailed statue features Scorpion's modern metallic suit and measures 11.8” tall.

Pre-orders are live for $249.99, with an estimated June 2026 release on the Iron Studios Online Store.

Iron Studios is back at it with a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the continuation of their Spider-Man vs Villains diorama. Joining the fight next is the Scorpion, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #20 in 1965, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. His real name is Mac Gargan, and he was initially a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to uncover how Peter Parker was getting such close-up photos of Spider-Man. Jameson was obsessed with discrediting Spider-Man, so he helped fund an experiment to give Gargan powers that could rival the wall-crawler's. However, the plan backfired, turning Gargan into the villain, equipped with superhuman strength, agility, and a mechanical tail.

This experiment would also damage Gargan's mind, making him increasingly violent and unstable, and now he is back for revenge against Spider-Man. Standing 11.8" tall, Scorpion is featured in his more modern metallic green suit with a sharp tail at the ready, with some impressive detail. Gargan will join Kraven, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Venom, and others to take down Spider-Man and his wall-crawling friends. Pre-orders for this marvelous new statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Scorpion: Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama – Iron Studios

